Court declares air services agreement with Kuwait unconstitutional

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Feb. 1, CMC – An air services agreement signed between the Dominican Republic and Kuwait, has been declaired unconstitutional .
On Wednesday, the Constitutional court handed down the ruling without offering an explanation for the decision.
The agreement, signed on December 16, 2016, sought to establish cooperation between both nations to expand opportunities in air service, guaranteeing the highest degree of protection and international security.
It also sought to make it possible for airlines to offer the traveling public and send packages, a variety of service options, motivating the development of individual airlines and implementing innovative and competitive prices.
Community Rules
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.