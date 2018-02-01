Court declares air services agreement with Kuwait unconstitutional

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Feb. 1, CMC – An air services agreement signed between the Dominican Republic and Kuwait, has been declaired unconstitutional .

On Wednesday, the Constitutional court handed down the ruling without offering an explanation for the decision.

The agreement, signed on December 16, 2016, sought to establish cooperation between both nations to expand opportunities in air service, guaranteeing the highest degree of protection and international security.

It also sought to make it possible for airlines to offer the traveling public and send packages, a variety of service options, motivating the development of individual airlines and implementing innovative and competitive prices.