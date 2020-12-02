Court adjourns cases brought against Barbuda Council members

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

A number of legal matters involving members of the Barbuda Council and other residents on the sister island have been halted indefinitely pending the outcome of an injunction that has been filed against the developers of the Peace Love and Happiness (PLH) project.

One of the cases involved the arrest of the Secretary of the Barbuda Council, Paul Nedd, and Chair of the Agriculture Committee, Devon Warner. The two were arrested in September following an unrest when they attempted enter the PLH site to determine if the developers were complying with a number environmental guideline.

Other members of the council and a few other residents were also summoned to court on Monday after they were accused of trespassing on the said property and violating the mandatory requirement for wearing of face masks.

They were represented by Attorney-at-law Leon Chaku Symister, who explained that, “the matter was stayed because there is a case in the High Court regarding similar issues and since that High Court matter is pending, the magistrate matter could not go on, so it was adjourned to no particular date”.

Symister said the case, as it relates to the face mask violation was also adjourned. He said although it is not linked to the pending High Court case, it involves the same set of people.

Meanwhile, Symister also commented on a July 16 matter in which Nedd and anther council worker were arrested and charged with obstructing the flow of vehicular traffic.

Additionally, Nedd was further charged for disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty.

He said those matters were adjourned until March 8, 2021 because the prosecutors were not ready to proceed.