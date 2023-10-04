Court acquits man over stolen TV due to flawed police investigation

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man previously accused of receiving a stolen smart TV has been acquitted, primarily due to what the court deemed an inadequate police investigation.

Justice Ann-Marie Smith presided over the case, which concluded on Friday, with Henry being found not guilty of receiving a TV reportedly stolen from the Boys Training School valued at nearly $1,800.

The incident in question dates back to April 24 2020 when a break-in occurred at the Willikies-based institution.

The thieves made off with various items, including video games, TVs, microwaves, and other electronics.

The investigation led the police to Henry’s residence, where they discovered several television sets.

The prosecution’s case alleged that Henry had purchased a stolen 43-inch TV from a young boy in Gray’s Farm for $500 and that, initially, he claimed to have acquired it from the United States but later changed his statement to indicate he bought it from a youngster.

However, Justice Smith concluded that the investigation into the matter “fell woefully short”.

During the sentencing hearing, she noted conflicting testimonies from two key police witnesses, casting doubt on their credibility due to inconsistencies in their statements.

Furthermore, the judge pointed out that the failure of the police to properly document statements raised “serious doubts about the accuracy of their recollections”.

Additionally, the chain of custody regarding the stolen TV remained unclear.

Given these shortcomings, Justice Smith could not find sufficient evidence to declare the defendant guilty.

In her concluding remarks during the sentencing hearing, the judge made a call for all police witnesses to be present at such hearings, allowing them to witness firsthand where the investigative process might have gone astray.

Henry was represented by attorney Pete-Semaj McKnight.