Course was dangerous, says Duffy after Abu Dhabi crash

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) – Bermudian Flora Duffy says the Abu Dhabi course was dangerous after she suffered road rash when crashing out during the second lap of the bike stage which ended her hopes of winning the ITU World Triathlon Series (WTS) opener.

Initially, it was reported that Duffy was forced out of Friday’s race because of trouble with her bike chain. In all, eight triathletes failed to finish.

Duffy, 30, the two-time defending world champion, said that she was “fine” after the incident on a corner

that claimed several other riders during slippery conditions in the United Arab Emirates.

The Bermudian was in the lead when she went out. Maria Czesnik, of Poland, Canadian Joanna Brown and Katie Zaferes, of the United States, also crashed at the same section of the course.

“Tough way to end my race especially as I felt ‘oh so good’,” Duffy said on her social media site. “Super slick (and in my opinion dangerous) course. My wheels literally went from under me through a corner. And I was being cautious.

“Body was fine to carry on but bike wasn’t. So disappointed. But at least I could tell the form was there,” she added on her site which carried a photo of her with large bandages on both elbows, right wrist, left thigh, left knee and left ankle.

Rachel Klamer was first over the line in one hour and 44 seconds for the Dutchwoman’s first WTS race win. She finished 13 seconds ahead of Jess Learmonth, of Britain, with Australia’s Natalie van Coeverden third, 16 seconds behind the winner.

Duffy missed last year’s season-opening race in Abu Dhabi with a hip injury. However, that did not stop her winning her second consecutive world title, taking it in Rotterdam after winning her first in Mexico in 2016.

Duffy has two big objectives in April – first she heads to Australia’s Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games and then flies home for the second WTS race of the season which is being held in Bermuda for the first time.