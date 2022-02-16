Couple who lost home to fire tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

A Valentine’s Day wedding was all the more special for two local lovebirds who just three months ago lost their home and worldly goods to a devastating fire.

Nadira Singh and Leendert Woodruff had been busy planning their nuptials when a blaze destroyed their Sea View Farm home three weeks before their big day, originally slated for November 27.

But on Monday, the pair – who have been together for more than 20 years – finally tied the knot as part of the annual Valentine’s Day wedding programme organised by state-run media ABS and local sponsors.