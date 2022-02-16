25.2 C
St John's
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesCouple who lost home to fire tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
The Big Stories

Couple who lost home to fire tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

0
1

A Valentine’s Day wedding was all the more special for two local lovebirds who just three months ago lost their home and worldly goods to a devastating fire.

 Nadira Singh and Leendert Woodruff had been busy planning their nuptials when a blaze destroyed their Sea View Farm home three weeks before their big day, originally slated for November 27.

But on Monday, the pair – who have been together for more than 20 years – finally tied the knot as part of the annual Valentine’s Day wedding programme organised by state-run media ABS and local sponsors.

Previous articleFormer Miss Antigua talks mental health and spiritual ownership
Next articleMan fined $4K for receiving stolen dive gear
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

15 − twelve =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021