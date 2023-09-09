Couple facing drug trafficking charges

A married couple are facing serious charges relating to $36,000 worth of cannabis.

Pernod and Shonette Samuel, of Cashew Hill, are accused of possessing 18lbs of cannabis and trafficking the drugs valued at $36,000. They are currently awaiting their committal hearing.

Police executed a search warrant at the defendants’ home on May 13 and, during the search of the living room, reportedly discovered a quantity of weed trees hanging on lines.

In a bedroom, it is alleged that a transparent plastic bag containing vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis was also uncovered, along with a vacuum sealer.

A digital scale was also said to have been discovered in a vehicle.

Consequently, the couple, along with the man’s father who resided in the same house, were apprehended and charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to distribute, and drug trafficking.

On Thursday, the prosecution dropped the charges against the elder Samuel.

The remaining defendants are due back before court on September 27.