Couple charged for breaking and entering; man remanded to prison



A couple was charged with breaking into a store on lower All Saints Road earlier this week.

Twenty-three-year-old Kenisha Fenton, and 22-year-old Asquith Greene appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke on Friday, charged with breaking and entering into D’ Nicole Beauty Centre on July 27.

They were also charged with breaking the 11pm to 5am curfew.

They both pleaded guilty to breaking into the store but said that they did not violate the curfew restriction.

They will stand trial on September 9 for the latter charge.

The Golden Grove couple were in tears when the Magistrate remanded the male defendant who is a repeat offender while Fenton was granted bail.

Magistrate Clarke gave the pregnant woman bail in the sum of $5000 with a $500 cash component.

She was ordered to report to the Gray’s Farm Police station twice a week, surrender all her travel documents and submit two Antiguan sureties.

Fenton was also told not to interfere with the complainant or any potential witness.