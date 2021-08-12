26.9 C
Couple accused of abusing child remanded for tardiness

By Latrishka Thomas

A married couple charged with child endangerment were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) on Tuesday after they did not appear in court when their names were called.

The Potters husband and wife were charged with child endangerment on July 28 2020 after they allegedly severely beat their 15-year-old son.

It is alleged that the father administered 65 strokes to the minor’s hand, after his father and stepmother tallied the number of lashes they decided he needed for everything he had apparently done wrong.

The incident unfolded when a neighbour visited the home of a lady in Potters one night in July to assist her with setting up a DVD player for her television.

Within five minutes, he reportedly heard a child being beaten in the apartment next door where the couple lived with their three children.

And up to half an hour later, he claimed he could still hear the child receiving lashes.

The police were contacted, and officers responded to the call.

The couple were arrested but released pending further investigation.

The couple were to appear before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for their trial but they did not turn up when their names were called by a court officer.

A bench warrant was consequently issued for their arrest.

They showed up later that morning and were remanded to HMP until October 6 for their trial hearing.

