Country’s youngest senator promoted to diplomat

One of the youngest senators in the history of Antigua and Barbuda is rapidly climbing the ranks of leadership. At the age of just 23, Senator Caleb Gardiner has been granted a promotion to a diplomatic position, marking a milestone in his budding career.

The announcement of Gardiner’s promotion to a diplomatic role was made by Cabinet who said that he will serve as a diplomat in the Washington Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda.

In a heartfelt response to the promotion, Gardiner expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the monumental role he is about to undertake.

Acknowledging the confidence bestowed upon him by the Prime Minister and the government of Antigua and Barbuda, Gardiner conveyed his sense of privilege in being chosen for this assignment.

His excitement was palpable as he spoke about the opportunity to represent his country on the international stage.

“It’s really and truly a privilege…I’m looking forward to it,” Gardiner said, beaming with enthusiasm.

The young Senator shared his belief that hard work, perseverance, and staying true to one’s principles are essential ingredients for success.

“There’s lots of pressure attached to positions like these, however my encouragement to any young person is to work hard. Keep believing.

“Sometimes your life changes in a split second but it’s all a part of the journey and once you stay true to your beliefs and persevere you will definitely succeed,” he said, as he encouraged young people to embrace change.

He also urged youth to remain steadfast in their beliefs, reminding them that resilience and determination are key factors in achieving their dreams.

Gardiner was appointed a senator at the age of 22, just a few months after graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands campus where he served as the first President of the Guild of Students.

Gardiner has also served as an Alumni Ambassador of the UWI STAT Five Islands Corps, a Youth Parliamentary Representative at the National Youth Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda, and Vice-President of the JCI Antigua.

He is now pursuing a Masters in International Business at the UWI Cave Hill campus.

Gardiner is not sure when the new role will take effect but Cabinet noted that “upon his departure from the Senate, another appointee will be selected to fill the political vacancy”.