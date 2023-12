- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s oldest resident marked her incredible 106th birthday yesterday.

Gladys Hodge, of Athill Street, Villa, was born on December 20 1917. She celebrated her special day at home with loved ones.

Hodge is a born-again believer and has been a member of the Villa Nazarene Church since its inception.

She is described as a joy to converse with, humorous and up to date with current events as an avid radio listener.