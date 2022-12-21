Country’s oldest resident in high spirits for milestone 105th birthday

- Advertisement -

The birthday celebrant with one of her sons, Charles Greene Hodge with Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Sandra Williams (Photos by Theresa Goodwin)

By Theresa Goodwin

A birthday celebration is usually regarded as a significant occasion for many, more so a milestone for others depending on one’s age.

For Gladys Delores Hodge, the country’s oldest resident, her 105th birthday yesterday was indeed a momentous occasion that had to be publicly acknowledged.

The date was marked with a ceremony hosted by the Community Development Division within the Ministry of Social Transformation in collaboration with family members and others.

Mother-of-five Hodge, who currently resides in the Hatton area, has four sons. She also had a daughter who died at the age of 16.

Hodge’s favourite food, according to her youngest son Fitzroy Lake, is rice and chicken, and soup.

In her earlier years, ‘Nenen’, as she is affectionately called, worked in her garden and also as a cleaner.

Yesterday, a vibrant Hodge was decked out in a floral dress, coupled with matching hat and shoes, smiling along as Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and others spoke glowingly about her and showered her with gifts.

Hodge herself expressed gratitude to all who attended the special ceremony.

She also credited God for her long life.

“Thank God for life, thank him for keeping, guiding, and protecting me through the different years that I have lived on this Earth. I am also thankful for all my children, including the girl he called home,” she told those assembled.

“I thank my children for taking care of me, especially Fitzroy… I have seen them grow into manhood and choose whom they want to marry,” the very jovial Hodge added.

Sir Rodney congratulated Hodge on reaching her incredible age, noting that he has been a part of all her birthday celebrations for the past five years.

And he commended Hodge for her commitment to her family and maintaining her Christian walk. He also advised her family members to ensure they take the time out to learn from her.

Acting Director of the Community Development Division Rhea Jeffrey applauded Hodge for exceeding the expectations of all, and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to ensuring all is done to improve the quality of life of the country’s centenarians.

There are currently 21 living centenarians in Antigua and Barbuda – three men and 18 women.