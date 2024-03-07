Country’s oldest resident dies aged 106

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s oldest resident Gladys Hodge has died at the impressive age of 106.

Hodge, of Athill Street, Villa, was born on December 20 1917. She was a born-again believer and a member of the Villa Nazarene Church since its inception.

She was described as a joy to converse with, humorous and up to date with current events as an avid radio listener.

Condolences were forthcoming from Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams who said they were “deeply saddened to learn of her passing”.

“Ms Gladys Hodge’s remarkable life and the legacy she leaves behind are a testament to the strength, resilience, and love that defined her journey,” they said in a letter to her family.

“Having had the pleasure of meeting her since her 100th birthday, we were struck by her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering faith.

“Ms Hodge’s devotion to her family and to her country was evident in the stories she shared. Her profound love for her children and family resonated with us, and it was clear that her contributions have left an indelible mark on the community and the nation as a whole.

“As the oldest centenarian in Antigua and Barbuda, Ms Gladys Hodge’s life was a rich tapestry of experiences, and her dedication to her faith added a unique and uplifting dimension to her character.

“Her enthusiasm to share her life’s journey was infectious, leaving a lasting impression on all fortunate enough to know her,” they added.