Country’s new Chief Medical Officer officially takes up position

Antigua and Barbuda has welcomed a new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) following the departure of Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, who recently assumed the role of Assistant Director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau.

Dr Kamaria De Castro is the country’s newly appointed CMO, officially assuming her position on November 2.

Dr De Castro is a local medical professional with a wealth of knowledge in the field.

She graduated with top honours from the Faculty of Medical Sciences Ernesto Che Guevara, Superior Institute of Medical Sciences, in Havana, Cuba, in 2007.

Her commitment to medicine led her to complete the medical internship programme at the May Pen Hospital in Jamaica.

Dr Kamaria De Castro

Returning to Antigua and Barbuda, she served as a house officer at the then Mount St John’s Medical Centre from 2010 to 2011.

Dr De Castro’s dedication to primary health care led her to work as a medical officer in the private sector.

In 2014, she joined the Ministry of Health as a medical officer. She also became an adjunct faculty member at the American University of Antigua in the Introduction to Clinical Medicine Department, where she shared her expertise.

Dr De Castro continued to expand her knowledge base by pursuing a doctoral degree in Internal Medicine at the University of the West Indies Mona campus, which she successfully completed in December 2018.

During her training, she participated in abstract writing workshops and co-authored a publication in the West Indian Medical Journal.

She has also worked as a consultant specialist in internal medicine at various polyclinics across Antigua and Barbuda.