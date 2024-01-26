Country signs agreement with Chinese firm for early cancer screening equipment

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Antigua and Barbuda and the People’s Republic of China look set to forge closer economic ties with the signing of numerous agreements with Chinese businesses and government institutions, including one aimed at providing equipment for early cancer screening, digital health, and AI-powered tools for doctors.

Health Minister Molwyn Joseph, who is overseas as part of the Prime Minister’s entourage to China, has signed an agreement with the Alibaba DAMO Academy and Hospital for the provision of these pieces of equipment.

DAMO Academy was founded in 2017 as the in-house research initiative of Alibaba Group, to focus on scientific and technological research and innovation.

The institution has 16 laboratories across the globe, covering areas ranging from AI and autonomous driving to quantum computing, bio-breeding and microbiology.

The agreement will also provide a framework for the identification of chronic diseases.

Additionally, the government has signed an agreement for a water rehabilitation project, along with another for equipment for the port of St John’s which will reportedly aid in the creation of an anti-narcotics laboratory being funded by China.

These were among at least 10 memorandums of understanding signed by the Antiguan and Chinese governments, which also include agreements on maritime transportation, climate change and the Belt and Road Initiative co-operation.

Chinese media highlighted the agreements, stating that the country was among the first Eastern Caribbean countries to do so.

Professor Jiang Shixue, from the Institute of Global Studies at Shanghai University, spoke on China Global Television Network stating that ocean energy could also be a promising area for the two nations.

“Caribbean countries are quite rich in the so-called ocean energy and China is well known for its superior technology to get ocean energy, so I think there are loads of areas for cooperation,” the professor said.

He explained that tourism is also a key area of cooperation between the nations.

“I would predict that Chinese tourists would love to go, and also Chinese investment can go to the infrastructures of these countries because their economies are small, and they depend heavily on tourism,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the government has also signed a memorandum of understanding between Zhejiang International Studies University and UWI Five Islands Campus, as well as with Hangzhou Normal University.