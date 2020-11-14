Country records two new Covid cases

Blood sample tube positive with COVID-19 or novel coronavirus 2019 found in Wuhan, China

By Carlena Knight

Antigua and Barbuda has recorded two new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total count for the country to 133.

Health officials received the latest reports of laboratory confirmed cases from Mount St John’s Medical Centre and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

Forty-three samples were processed at the hospital’s laboratory which increased the pending results from 13 to 56. Of the 43 samples processed by the hospital, 42 were negative and one positive, while of the 13 processed by CARPHA, 12 were negative and one positive.

There has been one new recovered case bringing that total to 125.

That brings the total count of confirmed cases for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 133. Five of them are active.

Nine persons remain in the government quarantine facility while 332 are self-quarantining.