Country records 15 new Covid cases

Fifteen more Covid-19 cases were revealed last night when the Ministry of Health released its latest dashboard.

The new cases take the total confirmed count for Antigua and Barbuda since the outbreak of the pandemic to 249. That figure includes an alarming 63 active cases.

There are now 21 people hospitalized with the virus. As many as 198 more samples are pending.

The latest batch of 68 samples analysed by Mount St John’s Medical Centre showed up 15 positive results – 13 non-imported and two imported.

Investigations have begun, and contact tracing and testing are said to be ongoing.

Meanwhile, two more recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to 179.

There are currently 19 people in government quarantine facilities and 357 in self-quarantine.