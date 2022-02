The country has received thousands more doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine as a gift from the US government. A total of 32,400 doses arrived into Antigua and Barbuda over the course of three days last week.

Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Alfred Athill, and Director of the Antigua Barbuda Emergency Medical Services, Shawn Greenidge, were on hand at the VC Bird International Airport to officially receive the donations. (Photos courtesy Ministry of Health)