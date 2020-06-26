Country gifted with five ventilators

Spread the love













The Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDC) is better equipped with the donation of five ventilators from the government of India.

The donation, which was received by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, was facilitated through the United Nations Development Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in particular, Ambassador Aubrey Webson, a release said.

Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph, Foreign Affairs Minister EP Chet Greene, Permanent Secretary (Acting) Janice Michael, Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Alfred Athill and UNDP Programme Associate, Mellissa Johnson were in attendance at the IDC for the handing over ceremony.

Minister Joseph said two of the ventilators will be sent to Barbuda.