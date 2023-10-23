Countdown to by-election: Candidates welcome culmination of campaigns

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

A feeling of relief is on the horizon for the St Mary’s South by-election candidates who have been rigorously campaigning since June.

Notwithstanding the passage of Hurricane Tammy over the weekend, by-election day on October 24 will proceed as planned, the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) confirmed on Sunday.

“It’s a relieving feeling. As we know, campaigning can be very gruelling. It takes a lot out of us physically, mentally and also financially,” United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon told Observer yesterday.

“It’s never really been such an issue to say that it is a big sigh of relief, but with a deadline, definitely. I’m happy to have the deadline gone…and just continue moving forward,” Andrew Antonio, of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), stated.

Simon expressed satisfaction with his campaign efforts and said he is confident that voter turnout will be good, notwithstanding the fact that the by-election will not lead to a new government.

“So far the mood has been very good as it relates to the motivation of people coming out and voting, but it would be not wise of me to shrug it off as it not being something that I should think about,” he said to Observer.

Simon mentioned that his first post-by-election initiative, if successful at the polls, will be a vocational studies programme. However, immediately after the by-election results are announced, he anticipates a celebration of victory.

“I’m hoping for a victory and I’m not thinking anything else but a victory…[and] I definitely have to thank the people for their support,” he said.

As for Antonio, he assured residents that his goal to improve St Mary’s South will continue regardless of the outcome of the by-election.

“Win or lose, the work continues,” he stated.

The DNA candidate shared insight into what his reaction will be when the results are announced.

“By God’s grace I win, I’m pretty sure the next three villages outside of my workplace will be hearing me cheering,” he said.

“If not, I put my nose down to the grindstone, I continue working on getting my plans and policies in place and start implementing them,” Antonio added.

Dwayne George, the candidate for the ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), was also contacted for an interview. He declined, telling Observer he would be in a position to do so at a later time.

Throughout his campaign, George has been campaigning under the tagline ‘George wins, you win’, with the goal of securing the constituency’s seat.

Simon of the UPP, Antonio of the DNA and George of the ABLP are the three candidates that will run in Tuesday’s St Mary’s South by-election.

Previously, there were four candidates, the fourth being Nigel Bascus of the Missing Link–Voice of the People. However, Bascus was unable to meet the 10-person quota necessary for nomination on October 9.

In the January 18 general election, Simon defeated ABLP incumbent Samantha Marshall. In June, he resigned from his position as parliamentary representative due to a legal battle over his eligibility and in hopes of re-securing the seat via by-election.