Counsellor says society discounts domestic abuse against males

The coordinator for International Men’s Day said society has failed to acknowledge the social ill of violence against men and boys.

In an interview with OBSERVER media yesterday, Michael Stewart said violence in any form should not be tolerated.

“Whether it is violence against women, men or children, it is reprehensible. And today’s focus of violence against men is so crucial. That’s why we have the International Men’s Day. Men don’t seem to have a voice to speak out because most people would deny the fact that men suffer from violence given their strength and ego.”

International Men’s Day is an annual international event celebrated on November 19. Founded in 1992, the project was re-energised in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago to support various individuals and groups throughout the world.

The objectives of celebrating an International Men’s Day include focusing on men’s and boys’ health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, and highlighting male role models. It is an occasion to highlight discrimination against men and boys and to celebrate their achievements and contributions, in particular for their contributions to community, family, marriage, and childcare.

Within the last week, two men made headlines when both were stabbed in two separate incidents allegedly during domestic disputes at their home.

An elderly farmer was left dead when his former lover allegedly stabbed him in the chest, and, just days later, a criminal defence attorney was admitted to an intensive care unit with two stab wounds in the back.

Stewart said physical and verbal abuse are the most pronounced types of domestic violence meted out to men.

“I have seen first-hand because I do counselling, and I would have seen some videos on Facebook where some women would be physically abusive to men; beat them and hit them. But, in discussion, some of the men would say that because of their job, the spouse knows that they are not going to hit back because their job would be in jeopardy,” he added.