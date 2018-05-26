Councilwoman going to court for battery

Newly-elected Barbuda People’s Movement councilwoman is scheduled to appear in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court next week on two charges relating to a physical confrontation she had with another woman.

Calsey Beazer-Joseph is scheduled to appear during a special sitting of the Barbuda court in Antigua for battery on Kaziea Gordon.

The council member is also charged with disorderly conduct stemming from the physical altercation with Gordon in a bar last year.

Gordon is also charged with battery on Beazer-Joseph and disorderly conduct.

A police source said a summons was recently served on Beazer-Joseph for her to appear in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Dexter Wason on Monday during the special sitting, which will run from June 4 through June 7.

The Barbuda court is being held in Antigua because of the passage of Category five plus Hurricane Irma that damaged a significant portion of the island’s building stock in September last year.

Life on the sister-isle has not returned to normalcy as many Barbudans have yet to return home and are in Antigua and other countries.

Beazer-Joseph won a by-election on April 30 with 531 votes, ahead of the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party candidate, Ricardo Nedd, who got 303, and the Go Green for Life candidate, Primrose Thomas, who got eight votes.

The by-election was called when a seat on the Barbuda Council became vacant when a sitting member, Trevor Walker, was elected to Parliament for the Barbuda constituency at the March 21 general elections.