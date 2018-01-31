Council members clash with army personnel

Trevor Walker, leader of the Barbuda Peoples Movement

Reports indicate that five Council members went to their administrative office yesterday to have their first meeting for 2018 when a NODS representative allegedly refused to let them occupy a room and later called the police and defence force for support.

In videos circulating on social media, Council member Trevor Walker is shown in a heated exchange with army personnel.

Contending that a defence force officer said Barbuda residents were disrespectful, an apology was demanded and promptly delivered.

After a meeting with the head of the NODS operations, Major Alando Michael, the Council members held their meeting.

The Council members, who are associated with the Barbuda People’s Movement, said they have no problem allowing the NODS official to work temporarily in the building. But, they said, their problem is being denied access to the building ever since Hurricane Irma devastated the island in September 2017.

