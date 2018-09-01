Council chairman thanks Sandals Foundation

Chairman of the Barbuda Council, Wade Burton, thanked the Sandals Foundation for their monetary donation of US $50,000 towards repairing the Holy Trinity School.

“I would like to say a hearty thank you to the Sandals Foundation and Sandals Group for their assistance and donation to the Holy Trinity School in Barbuda. Workmen have been feverishly to get the school ready for the new school year,” Burton told OBSERVER media yesterday.

In thanking the foundation for its vision, Burton highlighted that having the school up and ready is a step in the right direction to have Barbuda restored as it was before the hurricane.

According to a press release from the Sandals Foundation, the donation of US $50,000 (EC $135,000 ) is an initiative of cooperation between the principal and teachers of the school, the Barbuda local government and the Sandals Foundation.

A total of 270 primary school children will stand to benefit from the project’s completion.

The release, issued on Thursday, states that the Holy Trinity Primary School in Barbuda is presently undertaking a complete overhaul with the help of the substantial funding of the Sandals Foundation. It said that the foundation has committed to continued recovery efforts to the hurricane pummelled island.

The release quoted the Director of Programmes for the Sandals Foundation Heidi Clarke as saying, “As a Caribbean company, and more so a Caribbean Foundation, it is important that we continue to inspire hope in the lives of those who need it most.”

The Holy Trinity Primary School, the lone primary school in Barbuda, had its roof blown off during Category 5 hurricane Irma last year September. However, due to the slow pace of recovery on the sister island with respect to education, the council has taken the mandate in getting the primary school ready.