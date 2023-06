- Advertisement -

In the story entitled “Port Authority finalising details as auction of Alfa Nero draws closer”, which was published on page 10 of our May 31st edition of the Daily Observer, we erroneously reported that “sanctions on the Oceano superyacht have been practically lifted…” when, in fact, sanctions on the Alfa Nero remain fully in place. Observer media sincerely apologises for that error and reiterate that at the time no date had been set for the Alfa Nero auction.