Coroner’s Inquest Set for Suspicious Death of 16-Year-Old Mother

A coroner’s inquest is set to take place next Tuesday regarding the death of 16-year-old Yenifer Bridge who died suspiciously.

The proceedings will be held at Straffies Funeral Home, where a Magistrate, acting as coroner, along with jurors will examine the body.

This inquest is a standard procedure when a death is deemed suspicious or the cause is unknown.

In such cases, the coroner is tasked with identifying the cause of death.

If natural causes cannot be determined, the coroner will initiate a full investigation, which may include a post-mortem examination and potentially an inquest similar to a trial, where a jury will decide on the cause of death.

The circumstances surrounding Yenifer’s death have raised concerns.

Her body was discovered on the morning of June 28 by passers-by along Fig Tree Drive in a forested area.

The situation became alarming hours earlier when Yenifer’s two-year-old son was found wandering alone on Jonas Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

The child was taken to All Saints Police Station and subsequently reunited with his grandmother.

As part of the ongoing investigation, several individuals, including the deceased’s boyfriend, have reportedly been questioned by authorities.