Coronavirus: UK deaths rise by 43 to 465 in last 24 hours

(news.sky.com) – The number of people who have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus has risen by 43 to 465.

It represents the smallest rise in the number of deaths since 17 March – more than a week ago.

But there was the biggest increase in the number of infections across the UK – up 1,542 to 9,529.

In England, 28 people died in 24 hours.

There were four deaths at Barts Health NHS Trust in London and four others at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust.

Those who died include a 47-year-old who did not have an underlying health condition.

The others who died, including one person aged 93, did have underlying health conditions.

Six more deaths in Scotland take the total there to 22, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there are 51 people now in intensive care who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are suspected to have it.

Wales has announced five more coronavirus deaths, also taking its total to 22, and Northern Ireland said its total had increased from four to seven.

The UK’s coronavirus numbers as it stands:

England – 414 deaths and 7,973 confirmed cases

Scotland – 22 deaths and 719 confirmed cases

Wales – 22 deaths and 628 confirmed cases

Northern Ireland – seven deaths and 209 confirmed cases

Among those confirmed to have tested positive is Prince Charles, whose diagnosis was announced earlier.

The Ministry of Justice has also announced that 19 prisoners across 10 jails have been diagnosed with the infection, plus four prison staff across four jails and three prisoner escort and custody services staff.

The Department for Health and Social Care will update the UK total for deaths, confirmed cases and tests later.

NHS ‘will be crippled without frontline testing’

The number of cases and deaths is expected to continue to keep rising as the UK waits to feel the impact of a nationwide lockdown enforced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

Imperial College Professor Neil Ferguson, whose work on the epidemic has informed the government’s policy, has said his research team is “moderately confident” that demand for intensive care beds will peak in two-and-a-half to three weeks’ time if the measures have the desired effect.

The prime minister remains under pressure to further strengthen the lockdown to stop non-essential construction workers heading to building sites, so as not to overwhelm public transport.

NHS staff have complained of being met with packed London Underground services so far this week because so many people are continuing to go to work.