Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to propose 30 percent pay cuts to players

Premier League clubs have agreed to consult their players about taking 30 percent pay cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The proliferation of Covid-19 has seen the majority of global sport grind to a halt, with a meeting of Premier League shareholders on Friday acknowledging England’s top flight will not get back underway at the start of May.

Tottenham, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Bournemouth have placed at least part of their non-playing staff on furlough leave at the United Kingdom government’s expense.

Health secretary Matt Hancock called on Premier League footballers to “take a pay cut and play their part,” with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) attracting criticism for a lack of action in agreeing to such measures.

However, clubs will now approach their players about reducing their salaries while football is on hiatus.

A Premier League statement read: “The sporting and financial implications for Premier League clubs as well as for the FA, EFL and National League were considered at today’s meeting.

“In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019-20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual remuneration.

“This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change. The League will be in regular contact with the PFA and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the League, players and club representatives.”

The Premier League also announced that £125 million would be advanced to the EFL and National League due to the “severe difficulties that clubs throughout the football pyramid are suffering at this time.”

All leagues overseen by the EFL and National League have been suspended indefinitely. (www.sportsmax.tv)