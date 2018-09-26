Cornwall To Press On Despite Senior Team Omission

New Story

Antiguan all-rounder Rahkeem “Jimbo” Cornwall continues to question his non-selection to the senior Windies squad but adds he will continue to impress with both bat and ball as he pursues his ultimate dream of competing at the highest level.

Cornwall, who has represented the Windies A on numerous occasions, said he has had conversations with chief selector, Courtney Browne, and is convinced he is no closer to a senior team call up than he was one year ago.

“I don’t think so, I think I am in the same place where I just keep being overlooked so I just have to keep performing and see if my name gets called one day. The last conversation I had was with the chairman of selectors [Courtney Browne] and they clearly indicated what they are looking for and where I need to be. I have reached those requirements so at the end of the day it is up to them if they want to select me in the team. I don’t have any control over that, I just have to keep doing what I have to do,” he said.

Cornwall, who represented the St. Lucia Stars in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL), believes he has, to date, met all targets set by the selectors.

“Yes, I think I’ve performed well enough to earn a selection. I really didn’t have a good tour in England in terms of bowling and batting which, the conditions didn’t suit me as much as the other tours, but I think I did enough that I could have been selected,” the player said.

The Liberta Blackhawks player who is currently leading the country’s charge in the Leeward Islands 50 Overs Competition in Montserrat, had this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 as his best yet, adding that having being around some senior players may have contributed to his success.

“The difference is that I just go out and back myself and the supporting cast back me and give me the opportunity to go and play my natural game. Pollard is a good experienced guy and a lot of people think Pollard and I have something [disagreement] going but it was nothing and just something that happened in the heat of the game and that is gone. I’ve learnt a lot of things from him and even he has said that I’ve helped him out a lot in terms of certain things in the field so it’s always good to have these guys around,” Cornwall said.

Carnwall has played 44 First Class matches, scoring 1,682 runs in 77 innings with a highest of 101 and has scored eight half centuries. He has claimed 202 wickets for 5,135 runs with a best of eight for 108.