Cornwall to lead senior team’s charge to Montserrat

Windies A all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall, headlines a 14-member senior national cricket team to Montserrat this weekend where they will compete in an invitational St. Patrick’s Day T20 Cricket Tournament.

Cornwall, who is fresh off his home series exploits against the England Lions, is joined by Leeward Islands players Orlando Peters, Stanny Simon and Karima Gore.

The other members of the team are Kerry Mentore, Kadeem Phillip, Melvin Charles, Deran Benta, Samuel Peters, Javier Spencer, Avier Christian, Shavon Moore, Michael Dover and Damian Lowenfield.

The squad will be managed by Pernell “Roxie” Joseph and Derol “Mussi” Thomas.

Dubbed the Antigua Master Blasters, the senior squad is expected to compete against host country Montserrat and one other invited country, St. Kitts & Nevis.