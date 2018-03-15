Cornwall to lead senior team’s charge to Montserrat

March 15, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Scores No comments

Source: damroobox.com

Windies A all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall, headlines a 14-member senior national cricket team to Montserrat this weekend where they will compete in an invitational St. Patrick’s Day T20 Cricket Tournament.

Cornwall, who is fresh off his home series exploits against the England Lions, is joined by Leeward Islands players Orlando Peters, Stanny Simon and Karima Gore.

The other members of the team are Kerry Mentore, Kadeem Phillip, Melvin Charles, Deran Benta, Samuel Peters, Javier Spencer, Avier Christian, Shavon Moore, Michael Dover and Damian Lowenfield.

The squad will be managed by Pernell “Roxie” Joseph and Derol “Mussi” Thomas.

Dubbed the Antigua Master Blasters, the senior squad is expected to compete against host country Montserrat and one other invited country, St. Kitts & Nevis.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.