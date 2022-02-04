Cornwall, Thomas, Henry and James Named In 13-Man Leeward Islands Hurricanes Squad

By Neto Baptiste

Four Antigua and Barbuda senior national cricketers have been included in a 13-man Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad for the opening round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Championship slated to bowl off on February 9.

West Indies bowling all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall leads the country’s selections alongside the experienced top order batsman Devon Thomas. They are joined by fast bowler Nino Henry and batting all-rounder Kofi James.

Anguilla’s Jahmar Hamilton will lead the sub-regional squad with Cornwall as his deputy.

Montcin Hodge (Anguilla), Keacy Carty (St Maarten), Kieran Powell (Nevis), Ross Powell (Nevis), Jeremiah Louis (St Kitts), Colin Archibald (St Kitts), Amir Jangoo (T&T) and Terrence Warde (St Kitts) are the other selected players in the 13-man squad.

Daniel Doram (St Maarten) and Kian Pemberton (St Kitts) have been included in the selections as travelling reserves.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes will face Barbados in Barbados from 9-12 February before facing Guyana one week later from February 16-19.