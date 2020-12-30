Cornwall Relishing Opportunity Provided By Bangladesh Tour

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

West Indies bowler Rahkeem Cornwall believes conditions in Bangladesh could be favourable to spin and is looking forward to the much talked about tour set to take place between January 10 and February 11.

Cornwall was named as part of a 15-man Test squad that will be captained by Kraigg Brathwaite after 12 players, including captain Jason Holder and vice-captain Roston Chase declined to take part in the tour, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Antiguan is however, not bothered by the recent development, stating that his aim would be to make use of whatever opportunity he is given.

“I started my preparations yesterday [Tuesday] because I was on quarantine coming from New Zealand. It was tough yesterday [Tuesday] as I was totally out of it but I think I have a couple more days before we leave and we will have a long time in Bangladesh so I think that by the first Test I should hit the ground running,” he said.

“I think that once given playing time and my preparations are spot on I think there should be no doubt that I can reap rewards in Bangladesh so I just have to get my preparations right and once given game time then I can execute,” he added.

Cornwall played only one Test during the team’s tour to England in June but was sidelined on their recent tour of New Zealand.

The spinner, who has claimed 13 wickets for 458 runs in his three Tests to date, said he is both physically and mentally ready for what lies ahead.

“I think I am in a good space and we know that Bangladesh is known for being conducive to spin so I just have to set my mind for a next bubble and go out there and perform the way I should. I went on two tours in England and New Zealand and there was nothing there for spinners and after playing three Test matches I finally got something that suits me and I hope I can go there and perform,” he said.

Cornwall is joined by fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in the Test squad while Hayden Walsh Jr. joins Joseph in the ODI squad.

The Bangladesh tour was sanctioned following a report from a health and safety team, which was sent on a pre-series tour of the country but that was not enough to assure the majority of the players.