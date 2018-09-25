Cornwall not daunted despite 50 overs defeat

New Story

Captain of the Antigua and Barbuda Master Blasters cricket team and Windies A all-rounder, Rahkeem “Jimbo” Cornwall, said that despite the team’s loss to St. Kitts in the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) 50 Overs Competition on Sunday, he is pleased with the effort of the players.

Antigua and Barbuda suffered their first loss of the competition when they were beaten by four wickets in Little Bay, Montserrat.

“We got a very good start with the opening pair and then after the first power play I think we slowed down completely and then we caught ourselves. I think that pitch was about 230 or 240 (runs) but we ended with 218 and we gave it a fight all the way to the end so I am happy with guys’ performance yesterday [Sunday] in terms of the fight we gave in the field. We just never got enough runs that could have really brought us over the line,” he said.

Led by Kofi James and Damian Lowenfield who made 55 and 40 runs respectively, Antigua and Barbuda posted 218 for seven from their 50 overs. Shane Burton contributed with 31 not out with Orlando Peters and Cornwall hitting 29 and 24 runs respectively.

Bowling for the opposition, Jacques Taylor bagged two wickets for 29 runs in 10 overs.

In reply, St. Kitts reached their target in 48.3 overs, getting to 219 for six. Akeem Saunders led the charge with 98 from 108 deliveries. He struck 14 fours and one six. Saunders was assisted by Mikyle Louis and Terrence Warde who made 46 and 31 runs respectively.

Shavon Moore was the pick of the bowlers for Antigua and Barbuda with three wickets for 53 runs in eight overs while Peters snatched two for 42 in 10 overs.

Cornwall explained the decision for rotating numerous bowlers where in some cases, Antigua and Barbuda utilised up to nine bowlers in one game.

“In certain of the games we think we already win so we just wanted to give everybody an opportunity

to see if the selectors can look at them for a Leeward Islands selection and as

the games go on I’ll make that decision because it doesn’t make any sense that I

am going to be bowling 10 overs and you have other guys that need an opportunity to showcase their talent and play for the Leeward Islands and not giving them an opportunity,” the captain said.

As for the level of play in the tournament, Cornwall said there have been some improvements adding there is however, some work to be done.

“We still have some work to do. We are getting there but we just need to work a bit harder and some of the younger guys just need to put a little more time into their own personal development and that is how the cricket will get to where we need it to be,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda had previously defeated Nevis, St. Maarten and Anguilla.