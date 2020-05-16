Cornwall, Joseph included in preparatory squad for possible England tour

By Neto Baptiste

Two national cricketers, spin bowler Rahkeem Cornwall and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, have been included on a list of 29 players contacted by the chairman of Cricket West Indies (CWI) selectors’ panel, Roger Harper, asking them to prepare for a possible tour of England this coming July.

Cornwall, on Thursday, confirmed he was contacted by the chief selector but gave no details as to their conversation.

The two players have also been retained by their respective franchises for this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with Joseph recalled by the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Cornwall staying with the St Lucia Zouks.

The duo is joined on the list of activated players by fellow Leeward Islands batsman, Jahmar Hamilton.

The teams were due to contest a three-Test series from June, but it was postponed until July. If it is decided that the tour will go head it will most likely be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trinidadian fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is reportedly amongst the players contacted, having recovered from surgery and is now fit to play again.

Others called include Darren Bravo, Joshua Da Silva, Anderson Phillips, Sunil Ambris, Preston McSween, John Campbell, Paul Palmer, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Markino Mindley, Shimron Hetmyer, Veerasammy Permaul and Keemo Paul.

Rounding off the list are Jason Holder, Kraigg Braithwaite, Shane Moseley, Kemar Roach, Chemar Holder, Keon Harding, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Sharmarh Brooks, and Jamal Warrican.

According to a recent proposal by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the three Tests would be played at ‘bio-secure’ venues behind closed doors. Those venues, the proposal points out, are those that have hotels on location, like Manchester, Southampton and Headingly.