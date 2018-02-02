Cornwall hundred headlines Hurricanes win

Rahkeem Cornwall slammed an imperious unbeaten hundred as Leeward Islands Hurricanes demolished United States by 162 runs in their opening match of the Regional Super50 in Antigua on Wednesday. In the day/night contest at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Hurricanes raced to 298 for eight off their 50 overs, with Cornwall marching to 132 off 92 balls, to mark a career-best second regional one-day hundred.

United States were never in the hunt and collapsed to 136 in the 39th over, as left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein claimed five for 26 while Cornwall returned with his off-spin to pick up three for 27 and complete a fine all-round performance. Opener Jaskaran Malhotra stroked a top score of 43, while former West Indies Test batsman Xavier Marshall struck 40 but none of the other top eight reached double figures.

The tone of the victory was set by Cornwall, whose innings made the difference for Hurricanes after they lost their way after opting to bat first. Captain Kieran Powell (4) and Windies star Marlon Samuels (5) both fell cheaply inside the first nine overs to leave the hosts stuttering on 27 for two before opener Montcin Hodge (58) and Devon Thomas (32) combined in a 72-run, third wicket stand to repair the damage.

Hodge faced 82 balls and struck six fours and a six while Thomas counted three fours and a six in a 37-ball knock. When both fell within 27 runs of each other, Cornwall led the second recovery of the innings in a 36-run, fifth wicket stand with wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton (14). Once again, however, Hurricanes lost two wickets in quick succession as Hamilton and Hosein (4) perished in the space of 12 balls with six runs added, to leave Hurricanes uncertainly placed on 168 for six in the 35th over.

It was then Cornwall took charge of the innings, blasting eight fours and nine sixes, and providing the impetus behind a robust 114-run, seventh wicket partnership with Jeremiah Louis (30). The right-hander raced to his half-century off a mere 36 balls with three fours and three sixes before raising three figures off 76 deliveries.