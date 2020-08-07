Cornwall Hoping To Repeat 2019 CPL Performance As Tournament Start Draws Near

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

National and West Indies off-break spin bowler, Rahkeem Cornwall, is hoping to pick up where he left off from the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) when the 2020 edition of the T20 tournament bowls off in Trinidad on August 15.

Speaking with OBSERVER media just moments before he departed for Trinidad over the weekend, Cornwall is hoping to deliver with both bat and ball for the Zouks.

“Obviously, it’s going to be different from the previous CPL where you have the crowd and so on, but at the end of the day cricket still remains the same. I would like to continue where I left off last year because I think I had a pretty good year in the CPL last year where I scored the most runs for the St. Lucia Zouks, and there is no doubt that I want to repeat that this year. I just have to put in the work and I think we have a couple of days or just over a week to get ready before the tournament, so I am sure I will be fine by then, and I will just keep putting the numbers on the board,” he said.

Cornwall, who recently returned from England where he was part of the touring West Indies team for a three-Test series, said h will be ready for his team’s opening match against the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 19.

“As a professional, you have to know what you need to do to get yourself ready for a match. I think you just have to keep practicing, and once all of the protocols [quarantine and testing] are over and you are out of isolation, then your mind would automatically switch back to cricket and you just have to know what you need to do in terms of your role for the team, and by then, hitting the 18th [August], you should be ready,” he said.

Last year, Cornwall amassed 254 runs in 10 matches with a highest of 75. He was the leading scorer for Zouks and the 11th highest scorer in the tournament.