Cornwall hopeful as England A looms

Antiguan and Leeward Islands all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall is hoping to further impress West Indies selectors when he turns out for Windies A against the touring England A starting Monday with a tour match at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

Cornwall, who thrilled fans at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Wednesday night, hitting 132 runs from 92 balls to lead Hurricanes to a 162 runs victory, is hoping to impress once more during the upcoming series.

“No regrets, I just think I just have to keep putting in the hard work and doing what I have to do so

that when the time comes you just hold it with both hands and play for a long period of time. I just want to try and repeat my past performances in terms of the A team tours and especially against Sir Lanka. If I can better that, I think I am on the right track,” he said.

The Liberta Blackhawks player who turned 25 on Thursday, has been trying to break into the senior squad for some time now. Cornwall said he will keep pursuing that dream.

“I know what I want to do I just have to keep playing and performing and hoping that, one day, I will get a call from the selectors, but for now, I am just staying focused and playing cricket. I am just playing three games in the Super50 and it’s off to the Windies

A Team on Monday,” he said. Cornwall is one of four players leaving the Leeward Islands set up for Windies A duties. The first Test will start February 11 with the second Test starting February 18. Both matches will be played in Jamaica. The third Tests will be played here at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

The match will bowl off on February 26 with the first ODI scheduled for the Coolidge Cricket Ground on March 6.