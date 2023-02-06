Cornwall Gets 10-wicket Haul In Hurricanes’ Drawn Four Day Clash Against Jamaica Scorpions

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Consecutive five wicket hauls from all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall could not get the Leeward Islands Hurricanes over the hump as their CWI Professional Championship four day clash against the Jamaica Scorpions ended in a draw at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The Antiguan cricket claimed five for 41 in 31 overs, bowling 16 maidens in the process, but Scorpions managed to bat out the final day, ending on 200 for nine from 82.4 overs, still some 67 runs behind the Hurricanes.

Abhijai Mansingh hit a half century (62 not out) from 209 deliveries, inclusive of eight fours and one six, to help Scorpions salvage a draw. Jamie Merchant added some resistance with 47 before he was caught by Kofi James off the bowling of Cornwall.

The Liberta Blackhawks player had earlier claimed five for 54 in 28 overs with 10 maidens as Hurricanes bowled out Scorpions for 234 in 82.4 overs in their first innings. There were two wickets each for Sheno Berridge (2/25) and Colin Archibald (2/37).

Leroy Lugg top-scored for Scorpions with 79 from 83 balls with eight fours and four sixes. Mansingh added 56 from 177 deliveries while Paul Palmer made 47 from 96 deliveries.

Earlier, Hurricanes had won the toss and opted to bat, posting a first innings total of 260 all out in 118.3 overs. Jeremiah Louis top-scored with 78 not out from 170 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes while Jahmar Hamilton added 40 off 101 deliveries with seven fours. There was also 37 from Montcin Hodge at the top of the order.

Marquino Mindley and Mansingh were the top bowlers for Scorpions with three for 28 and three for 47 respectively.

In their second innings, Hurricanes were bowled out for 241 with their best effort coming from Cornwall who made 85 from 95 deliveries. He struck six fours and four sixes. Jamie Merchant bagged four wickets for 43 runs in 20.5 overs bowling for Scorpions.

Meanwhile at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the Guyana Harpy Eagles defeated Barbados Pride by 183 runs.

Scores: Guyana Harpy Eagles first innings (371 all out): Matthew Nandu (126), Kevin Sinclair (47); Jair McAlister (3/43), Chaim-Alexis Holder (3/71). Second innings (126/9 dec): Veerasammy Permaul (33); Akeem Jordan (3/32), Keon Harding (3/37). Barbados Pride first innings (220 all out): Shayne Moseley (65), Shamarh Brooks (51); Permaul (4/53), Sinclair (3/65). Second Innings (94 all out): Jonathan Drakes (36); Nial Smith (5/31).