Cornwall: Coaches will decide where I bat; my main focus is being consistent

Cornwall slammed nine fours and two sixes on his way to 61 from 85 deliveries, getting to his maiden half century on home soil while, in the second Test, the Antiguan reached 73 from 92 balls.

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

West Indies and Leeward Islands spinner, Rahkeem Cornwall, is not bothered by talks that he should be considered for a move up the batting order after scoring back-to-back half centuries in the recent Test series against Sri Lanka here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Cornwall said his aim is to remain focused on improving with both bat and ball until the coaching staff when or if he should make that leap.

“I think that comes with time and me becoming more comfortable in terms of international cricket. I would love to go up the order some more but for now I am just taking it step by step and gradually get myself up the order. I think people know what I can do with the bat but it’s just for me to show it and continue to impress with the bat and I think when the time comes to go up the order that it will happen,” he said.

Cornwall slammed nine fours and two sixes on his way to 61 from 85 deliveries, getting to his maiden half century on home soil while, in the second Test, the Antiguan reached 73 from 92 balls. His knock in that match included 10 fours and one six.

The Antiguan, who has had a relatively good stint with the bat at the First Class level where he has scored 8,048 runs in 68 matches, said making the transition to International cricket has been a lot tougher than expected.

“It is a bit more difficult at the International level whereas at the First Class level you might probably get two or three bad balls in an over whereas in International cricket the bad balls are limited and you just have to continue to back yourself, back your skills and dig deep and play proper cricket shots because there is no room for error up there,” the player said.

Cornwall, however, called for the preparation of pitches geared towards getting a result from matches.

“I don’t see the reason for playing five days of cricket and don’t get a result out of it other than a draw and especially if you’re at home then you’re supposed to have wickets that would suit you and your condition so if your team has in fast bowlers then you’re supposed to have pitches that are seaming and bouncing and if you have spinners who dominate then you must have pitches that would be spinning,” he said.

Cornwall claimed three wickets in the two Tests, bowling a total of 57.3 overs.