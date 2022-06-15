Corbin and Elvin set to defend bodybuilding championships as first time competitor Dickenson-Matthew ready for the stage

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Defending men’s physique champion Duncan Corbin and defending bikini fitness champion Makiva Elvin are both exuding confidence as they finalise preparations ahead of this year’s National Bodybuilding, Figure and Fitness Championships slated for June 25 at the Dean William Lake Cultural Centre.

Appearing on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Corbin, who captured the 2021 title, said he welcomed all challengers as he is well prepared for the fight.

“Everybody is gunning for that top spot, even me so, yes, there is a lot of pressure that comes with that. It’s new to me so I am not too familiar with it, but I am accustomed to pressure from any sport basically,” he said.

Elvin, who is preparing to defend her bikini crown, said that having done the physical work, she is now getting herself into the correct mental state ahead of the championships.

“That is one of my motivation. I get up every day, I look in the mirror, I see my progress, I see the changes in my body overall, and then I think about what I would do after — like what I would eat, what I would do after the show,” she said.

Meanwhile, first time bikini competitor Shari Dickenson-Matthew said it has been a long and hard journey but it has prepared her both mentally and physically.

“At first, I was doubting it but it was about the diet because I was always exercising and once I put the diet into full effect, I saw the changes. The work gets harder but it’s the diet because you cut out everything and [my co-workers] would ‘a little sugar or little salt won’t bother you’, but you lose everything and you see it,” she said.

Tickets for the show cost $80 in advance, while patrons will pay $100 at the door.