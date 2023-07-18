Cops stage ‘sit-in’ to protest poor working conditions

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Just weeks after the High Court recovered from a mould infestation, another government facility is facing the same issue.

A number of police officers assigned to the St John’s Police Station were not at their usual posts yesterday morning after deciding to register their disgust with the facility’s unsanitary conditions.

According to reports, there is the presence of mould on the eastern side of the complex which houses the prosecution department, criminal records office, and the guard desk.

As a result, the officers who work in those departments decided to take industrial action in the form of a sit-in, and were observed seated or standing outside at the back of the building.

In fact, no matters were heard at the Magistrates’ Courts as a result of the demonstration.

The Commissioner of Police, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Safety and other high-ranking law enforcement officials responded quickly to the news and conducted a walk-through of the police station.

Minister of Public Safety Steadroy Benjamin told Observer that the matter will be addressed immediately.

“The ministry is very aware of the condition of the building in St John’s. We had completed the west wing of that building and we are now turning our attention to the eastern side of that building,” he said.

He added that his ministry and the Minister of Public Works “will effect what appears are necessary to get the building habitable and comfortable for the police officers who are stationed there”.

However, it is unclear whether or not the law enforcement officials will return to work on Tuesday.

Ministry officials have promised to meet with them.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Legal Affairs appears to have its hands full with their building, and the High Court is said to have been without running water since late last week.

High Court staff have reportedly been forced to work half days as a result.

Benjamin said that this issue will also be rectified promptly.

“As far as I’m aware, my permanent secretary has made arrangements for a new pump to be bought and hopefully it will be installed today [Monday] so that water can flow normal from tomorrow [Tuesday],” he said.

In late May, the High Court had to close its doors for two weeks for deep cleaning due to staff and jurors complaining about the impact on their health from mould.