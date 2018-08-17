Cops remanded on rape, buggery charges

Bail was denied to two policemen facing charges of rape and buggery.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh this morning and were remanded to prison.

Their committal hearing is set for November 6.

It is alleged that on May 12, 2017 they assaulted a 19-year-old woman after driving her to Five Islands despite her pleas to let her go.

Earlier, our newsroom reported that the assault allegedly took place in the back of a car near a nightclub.

Back in 2017, the young woman had told OBSERVER media the officers who were are known to her, struck her in the face, brandished a gun and threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to the police or anyone else.

When the investigation began, police sources had said the officers were likely to be charged with rape, buggery, assault, serious indecency and kidnapping.

A medical report shared with OBSERVER media last year highlighted the woman’s bruises and black and blue eye.