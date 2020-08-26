Cops probe Bolt’s party

Spread the love













(Jamaica Observer) – SPRINTER Usain Bolt’s recent birthday party is among several entertainment events scheduled for a police probe, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The prime minister made the announcement at a virtual press conference at Jamaica House in Kingston, on Monday evening.

“There are a number of pictures and videos that have been circulating of parties with no mask-wearing, no social distancing, etc… There is also an activity relating to Usain Bolt. Now, these matters are all being thoroughly investigated and the police will give a report on the matter in the near future,” said Holness.

On Monday, it was reported that Bolt tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after attending a surprise birthday party in his honour in St Andrew, on Saturday. Multiple videos of the event show very little regard for social distancing and wearing of masks.

The event was attended by several entertainers, including Christopher Martin, Munga Honorebel, Ding Dong and former national footballer Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner—all of whom have a song on Bolt’s Summer 2019 Olympe Rose rhythm.

In addition to local celebrities, international footballers Leon Bailey and Raheem Sterling were present.

Bailey, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen, had his last match in Germany on August 10, while Manchester City’s Sterling played in the Champion’s League quarter-final in Lisbon, Portugal, on August 15. Both have not completed the Jamaican Government’s mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Sterling subsequently tested negative for COVID-19.

Holness said since March, more than 1,000 persons have been charged and prosecuted under the Disaster Risk Management Act related to the measures put into place for COVID-19.

“The public needs to know that we’re serious about this and we are prosecuting persons. We intend to increase significantly the level of enforcement and prosecution,” he said.

At the press conference, Health Minister Christopher Tufton said he was unaware of any breach committed by Bailey and Sterling, but cited that all will be treated equally when it comes to matters surrounding COVID-19.

“I am not aware, I don’t have specifics of any individual coming in and breaching the orders for quarantine, but what I will say is that we do not discriminate depending on the person. The rules apply to everyone,” Tufton said.

Since March, actor Garfield “Bad Boy Trevor” Reid and Veneice “A’mari” Fung-Chung have been charged under Act. The latter was fined $20,000, while Reid has a September court date