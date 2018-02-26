Coppin: Pride Sees Value In Walsh

New Story

National cricketer Hayden Walsh Jr. has been lauded by manager of the Barbados Pride, Wendell Coppin, who believes the Antiguan has the ability of playing at the highest level.

Walsh, who was first drafted into the Barbados franchise in 2015, claimed two wickets in the team’s Duckworth/Lewis victory over Kent Spitfires in the semifinals of the Regional Super50 here at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

According to Coppin, Walsh is fast becoming a staple within the squad.

“Where his cricket is concerned, he has come a long way because of his attitude and work ethics. Hayden is one of those players that we look to for energy, beginning with our warm-up first thing in the morning and I hope that he continues to develop,” he said.

“I hope that the Barbados cricket franchise continues to select him over the next few years because we certainly believe within the team, that he has the capabilities of becoming an international cricketer,” the manager added.

Former national and West Indies fast bowler, Kenneth Benjamin has repeatedly questioned what he is calling an obvious reluctance by the sub-regional board, the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), to employ the services of Walsh.

If the Pride were to have their way, however, Coppin said Walsh will be around the Barbados franchise for a very long time to come.

“We would like to contract Hayden for the next 10 years. We think that Hayden has a wonderful attitude to the game; attitude off the field. I have become very close to Hayden where he is almost like my son in Barbados and whenever he has an issue he would call me. He knows my phone number and what time to call me if there are any problems at all, so I am a little bit bias when it comes to Hayden,” he said.

Walsh, in his three Super50 matches to date, has claimed three wickets for 72 runs at an average of 24. He had best figures of 2/45 against Kent on Wednesday.