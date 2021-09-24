31 C
St John's
Friday, 24 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesCoP issues mandatory vaccination policy to officers
The Big Stories

CoP issues mandatory vaccination policy to officers

0
1

Police officers have been given official notice of the implementation of government’s mandatory vaccination policy.

In a letter to members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, officers were informed that they must show proof of vaccination before they are able to perform their duties or enter the workplace.

The letter, was dated September 23 and was was signed by Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney.

Beginning October 1, officers must present proof of vaccination or exemption or otherwise remain home on “leave without pay”.

“Consequently, all police officers are required to submit to the Commissioner of Police through the Human Resource Department the original COVID19 vaccination card”, it read.

Previous articleNODS establishes 17 more hurricane shelters
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1 × 3 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

The ‘pappy-show’ regime

Do the right thing

The elevator may not go to the top floor

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021