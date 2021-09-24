CoP issues mandatory vaccination policy to officers

Police officers have been given official notice of the implementation of government’s mandatory vaccination policy.

In a letter to members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, officers were informed that they must show proof of vaccination before they are able to perform their duties or enter the workplace.

The letter, was dated September 23 and was was signed by Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney.

Beginning October 1, officers must present proof of vaccination or exemption or otherwise remain home on “leave without pay”.

“Consequently, all police officers are required to submit to the Commissioner of Police through the Human Resource Department the original COVID19 vaccination card”, it read.