Coolers snatch 5-point victory in basketball association league

Ottos Coolers edged Rebels by five points, winning 62-57 in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 league on Wednesday at the JSC basketball complex.

The lead switched hands several times during the contest with Coolers taking the first quarter 15-11 before Rebels clinched the second quarter 12-10. Rebels claimed the third quarter 23-22 before Coolers rebounded to take the fourth quarter 15-11.

Lincoln Weeks top-scored with 26 points and 10 rebounds while Vladimir Castro added 14 points to the winning effort.

On the losing end, Zuri Nesbitt and Jules Williams both sank 20 points. Williams also claimed seven rebounds.