Coolers sent packing

The 2018 Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 League champions, Ottos Coolers, were sent packing on Tuesday night at the JSC Sports complex in their Game 3 encounter after falling to Callaloo Cay Old Road Daggers, 75-73.

The win or go home affair kept fans and the teams at the edge of their seats as Coolers took an early lead in the first half.

The dominance continued into the second and when the final quarter got underway the game seemed to be in favour of the league champs. After the untimely ejection of Coolers coach, Mahijah Davis, Old Road sprung on the opportunity and gained some much-needed momentum.

Despite a 32-point, five-rebound and six-assists performance by national junior player, Lincoln Weekes, Coolers could not contain Old Road.

Kevin Cornwall set JSC on fire with a number of three-point bombers leading Daggers with 23 points.

He was assisted by Kelvin “Shuggy” Simon who had 22 points and six rebounds and speedster Kedar Clarke who sank 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds, made five assists and four steals.

National junior player, Javon Simon had 18 points and nine rebounds for Coolers.

Teammates Alexis Jackson chipped in with 10 points, 24 rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots while Shaquille Kelly grabbed 11 rebounds in a losing effort.

Old Road will now face F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays II in the Division 2 playoff finals.

Wadadli Elites secured the final spot for the Division 3 playoff finals after handing 2018 League champs, Hon Samantha Marshall Bolans Beach Boys a 99-79 defeat.

Elites, who wrapped up the series at 2-0, showed true dominance in the second half virtually running the much older Bolans team out of breath.

National junior player, Ahmani Browne was the leading scorer for Elites, netting 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

He was assisted by teammates Tehran Zachariah who had 19 points and five rebounds and Sheldon Gomes Jr. who chipped in with 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Najee George contributed with 11 points and six assists.

Bolans’ Brian Aaron had 29 points with assistance from Tindale Telemaque who had 21 points and nine rebounds.

Kidd St. Clair, also of Bolans, sank 10 points and snatched 13 rebounds in a losing effort.

Game one of the Division three finals will take place this Sunday at 5 p.m. at the JSC Sports Complex.