Coolers rally to remain undefeated

Ottos Coolers pushed their undefeated streak to seven in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 league as they rallied late in the fourth to defeat Harold Lovell Rockersville, 63-60, on Wednesday night.

Ottos, who had the home court advantage, found themselves down by as many as 15 points during the encounter as the experience and physical play of Rockersville seemed to overpower the young team.

The newly promoted team would however make a run with 4 minutes left in the game leaving Rockersville frustrated and with no answer.

Tensions flared and players from both teams were ejected after a fracas occurred mid-court.

Despite losing the majority of their bench, Coolers dug deep with a full court press, causing a number of turnovers for their larger opponents.

Lincoln Weekes would lead them to victory drilling two free throws to solidify the win.

“This is our house” were the words barked by a number of the Coolers players having shown true resilience in their biggest test yet.

Weekes ended the

encounter with 26 points and 7 rebounds while teammate, Javon Simon sank 16 points, snatched 8 rebounds and made 4 assists and 5 steals.

Wayne Coates scored 18 points for Rockersville with teammates, Samuel Brazier and Walton “Bundy” Christian contributing with 15 points and 15 rebounds respectively.

Wadadli Elites also found themselves victorious that night as they ran a clinic on All Saints Slam, 97-46.

It was a true team effort for the young and vibrant team as they ran circles around All Saints.

The division 3 match-up saw Najee George lead the young Elites team with a game high 30 points and 13 rebounds with assistance from Dante Trimmingham who made 12 points.

Chance Lewis chipped in with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals while teammates, Tehran Zachariah and Jamie Charles sinking 11 points.

Zachariah also grabbed 17 rebounds and made 4 assists.

Jevonte Valerie, also of Elites, snatched 11 rebounds.

All Saints’ Anjis Anthony netted 22 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and made 4 assists in a losing effort.