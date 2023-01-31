Coolers continue perfect run in Basketball’s D2

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Ottos Coolers continued their perfect season on Sunday night in their Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 match-up at the JSC Sports Complex.

The former champions trounced Raeburn Generators United 109-54 with Lincoln Weekes leading the charge, netting 39 points while recording six assists and eight steals.

He was assisted by Michael Barton who had 18 points, 26 rebounds and three block shots and Ismael Palemo who had 14 points off the bench.

Vladimir Castro and Aiden Doumith both had 10 points but Castro added 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals to his tally.

United’s Jesus Lopez had 22 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort.

Joender Lopez and Manlight Simmons contributed with 12 and 11 points respectively.

Simmons added 15 rebounds and five block shots to his performance.

Meanwhile, in the other match played that night, Fearless Crew 2 went under to Rebels, 96-81.

Rebels’ Bruce Whyte led all scorers with 27 points. He topped off his stellar shooting performance with 10 rebounds.

His teammates Tyndale Telemaque and Kirwan Peterson by assisted scoring 25 and 17 points to secure the win.

Also in double figures was Zuri Nesbitt with 15 and Buell Henry with 12. Nesbitt had a season high 14 assists, while Henry dominated the boards grabbing 15 rebounds.

Tajorn Gage had a 24-point performance off the bench for Fearless Crew but it would not be enough for them to record their second win of the season.

Daysher Samuel had 15 points, Takeem Martin 14 and Delroy Foster Jr 10 in a losing effort.

Games will continue this evening starting at 6:45 with Wadadli Elite 1 facing New Generation Slam while at 8:30, Cuties Ovals Superiors will battle Rebels.

Both games will be played at JSC.