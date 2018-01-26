Coolers blow out United to open Division 2 campaign

Newly-promoted Ottos Coolers opened their campaign in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 league with a blow-out victory over Christos Supermarket Kenneth A. Gomez United on Wednesday night.

The 80-31 victory at the JSC Sports Complex saw junior national player, Javon Simon, lead his team to victory with 20 points.

He was assisted by Lincoln Weekes and Danny Perez, both junior national players, who had 18 points, 6 assists and 4 steals and 10 points and 5 assists, respectively.

Daniel Perez chipped in, scoring 10 points, while Alexis Jackson, another junior national player, contributed by grabbing 10 rebounds and making 4 assists.

United’s Victor Osbourne had 11 points while teammate, Derrick John, grabbed 13 rebounds in a losing effort.

The Ottos community were in high spirits on Wednesday night as another Ottos team, Ottos Officials found themselves in the winner’s circle.

Officials edged out Baldwin Braves 2, 62-59 with Daniel Thomas leading the charge with 28 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

He was assisted by Victor Horsford who had 12 points and Presley Telemaque who dominated the boards, grabbing 17 rebounds.

Teammates, Hollis Simon and Kareem Jacobs contributed, grabbing 10 rebounds, respectively.

In the other division 2 matches played at Ovals, Harold Lovell Rockersville defeated Rebels, 49-44 while Old Road Daggers fell to F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays 2, 42-38.

Games will continue on Saturday in Division one as Hawks will face Freetown Travelers at 6:45 p.m. and at 8pm, Ottos Full Throttle will meet Yorks Crushers.

On Sunday, Northside Stingerz will battle F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays 1 at 6:45 p.m. while at 8 p.m., Baldwin Braves will play Flyers Basketball.

All games will be played at the JSC Sports Complex.