Coolers advance to Division Two playoff final following series sweep against Fearless Crew

Ottos Coolers became the first team to advance to the finals of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division Two playoffs when they beat Fearless Crew 1 by an 89-72 margin to take the best of three series 2-0 on Monday.

Playing at the Ovals basketball court, Coolers outshot Fearless Crew in all four quarters, taking the first quarter by a slim 21-20 margin before claiming the second quarter 25-20. Coolers’ dominance continued in the third quarter with a 19-17 score line while they dominated the final quarter 24-15.

Lincoln Weekes was in dominant form for Ottos Coolers, sinking 34 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Javon Simon contributed with 16 points and eight rebounds while Ismeal Palemo chipped in with 15 points and five rebounds off the bench.

In a losing effort, Ricky Willock picked up 22 points and nine rebounds while Rafiki Harris sank 21 points, pulled eight rebounds, dished-out 10 assists and had 11 steals for Fearless Crew.

Coolers will now await the winners of the other semifinal series between Spanish Heat and Wadadli Elite 1 slated to shoot off on Thursday at JSC.